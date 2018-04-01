Crews investigate gas leak at Bridgewater Mobil

Related Coverage Live Traffic Map For Connecticut Roadways

BRIDGEWATER, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Bridgewater are responding to a gas leak at a gas station on Sunday evening.

Officials confirmed to News 8 that there is a leak at a Mobil station located at 11 New Milford Road.

Authorities have closed Route 67 while crews investigate.

The cause of the leak is not known at this time.

Officials did not say when they expected the road to reopen.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.