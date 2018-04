MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – On Sunday evening the Milford Fire Department responded to a house fire at 903 Naugatuck Avenue.

Dozens of first responders were on scene and have extinguished the fire.

Neighbors say a man and two dogs escaped the house safely.

Neighbors also reported large flames on the first floor of the house.

Part of Naugatuck Avenue is closed.

There is no report of any possible injuries.

This is a developing news story and we will update it as information becomes available.