Dozens of people cited in Hartford for street racing

By Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Over 50 people have been cited for various charges for street racing early Sunday morning.

A large racing event was discovered on Flatbush Avenue around 1 A.M. Sunday morning.

Officials state that 53 people have been cited for this incident as well as 7 cars being towed.

The Hartford Police Department has seen an increase of illegal street racing occurring throughout the city, especially on the late night weekend hours.

An enforcement detail, including the HPD Traffic Division, South community Service Officers, Auto Theft Detectives and Patrol Division, was conducted due to the safety hazards that races like these can pose.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s