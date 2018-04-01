Dozens of people cited in Hartford for street racing

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Over 50 people have been cited for various charges for street racing early Sunday morning.

A large racing event was discovered on Flatbush Avenue around 1 A.M. Sunday morning.

Officials state that 53 people have been cited for this incident as well as 7 cars being towed.

The Hartford Police Department has seen an increase of illegal street racing occurring throughout the city, especially on the late night weekend hours.

An enforcement detail, including the HPD Traffic Division, South community Service Officers, Auto Theft Detectives and Patrol Division, was conducted due to the safety hazards that races like these can pose.