Esty ignores calls to step down from both sides of the aisle

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty is ignoring growing calls for her resignation from both Democrats and Republicans.

This comes after Esty admitted she didn’t protect female staffers who experienced violence, death threats and sexual harassment at the hands of her now-former chief of staff.

It is also alleged Esty paid her former Chief of Staff Tony Baker $5,000 in hush money and helped him get a new job with Sandy Hook Promise.

Esty represents Connecticut’s 5th District which includes her home town of Cheshire.

She has since apologized and admitted she didn’t suspend or fire Baker until three months after she learned of the allegations, saying now that she knows better and that she must do better.

Esty is also an outspoken supporter of women’s rights and the Me Too movement.

“I definitely think she should step down,” said voter Kai McIntosh. “Anybody who’s subjecting people to harassment and anyone in the workplace, absolutely. Especially when representing all of us good, hardworking folk here in Connecticut.”