Fuel tank leak closes part of Route 67 in Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut State Police and Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection responded to an underground fuel tank leak early Sunday morning causing Route 67 to partially close.

Route 67 in Bridgewater is closed at Route 133 due to an underground fuel tank leak at Mobil gas station.

Officials say to expect an an extended closure while the leak is controlled and cleared up.

A detour is set up for traffic to get around the area. DEEP is responded to the scene to monitor the leak and clean up.

