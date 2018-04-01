Greenwich mansion once owned by President Trump hits the market

GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A Greenwich mansion is back on the market for $45 million.

The Georgian-style home once belonged to President Donald Trump.

He and his ex-wife, Ivana, purchased it in the early 1980’s for $4 million.

Related Content: Airbnb suspends candidate’s listing for governor’s mansion

After their divorce in the 1990’s, Ivana kept the house and later sold it to the current owners.

They originally listed it for $54 million, but that number has since been reduced to its current listing price.