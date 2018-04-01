Greenwich mansion once owned by President Trump hits the market

WTNH.com staff Published:

GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A Greenwich mansion is back on the market for $45 million.

The Georgian-style home once belonged to President Donald Trump.

He and his ex-wife, Ivana, purchased it in the early 1980’s for $4 million.

Related Content: Airbnb suspends candidate’s listing for governor’s mansion

After their divorce in the 1990’s, Ivana kept the house and later sold it to the current owners.

They originally listed it for $54 million, but that number has since been reduced to its current listing price.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s