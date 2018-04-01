Maria C. Sanchez Awards Banquet held Saturday night

Related Coverage 6 months later, Hurricane Maria recovery continues in Puerto Rico

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It was a big evening on Saturday for the organization that oversees the Greater Hartford Puerto Rican Parade.

The 2018 Maria C. Sanchez Awards Banquet was held in Hartford.

A few different awards were handed out through the night.

Lydia Herrera was given the Community Service Award, while the Hartford Public Library was given the Arts and Culture Award.

The Leadership Award went to Aura Alvarado.

“We are the Puerto Rican community here in Hartford,” Alvarado said. “We have brought many, many leadership roles here. We are one and we make Connecticut whole and we embrace everybody.”

Maria Sanchez is described as the godmother of Puerto Ricans. She was an advocate for the Hartford community in the 1960’s and 1970’s.