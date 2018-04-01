Maria C. Sanchez Awards Banquet held Saturday night

WTNH.com staff Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It was a big evening on Saturday for the organization that oversees the Greater Hartford Puerto Rican Parade.

The 2018 Maria C. Sanchez Awards Banquet was held in Hartford.

A few different awards were handed out through the night.

Related Content: 6 months later, Hurricane Maria recovery continues in Puerto Rico

Lydia Herrera was given the Community Service Award, while the Hartford Public Library was given the Arts and Culture Award.

The Leadership Award went to Aura Alvarado.

“We are the Puerto Rican community here in Hartford,” Alvarado said. “We have brought many, many leadership roles here. We are one and we make Connecticut whole and we embrace everybody.”

Maria Sanchez is described as the godmother of Puerto Ricans. She was an advocate for the Hartford community in the 1960’s and 1970’s.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s