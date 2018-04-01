National Grilled Cheese Month

By Published:

(WTNH)- April 1st is the start of National Grilled Cheese month and what better way to celebrate then with some grilled cheese sandwiches.

Jillian Moskites from The Whey Station came to Good Morning Connecticut Sunday morning and cooked up a grilled cheese six cheeses.

The Whey Station is a husband and wife run gourmet grilled cheese truck based in Middletown.

They said the keys to a perfect grilled cheese is to use salted melted butter, make sure your cheese isn’t too aged, use high quality bread and to use medium heat on a cast iron.

