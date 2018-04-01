PD: 2 arrested after breaking into Trumbull home, threatening homeowner with gun

TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men are facing charges after entering a Trumbull home and threatening the homeowner with a handgun, police say.

According to officials, the alleged crime took place on Saturday morning.

Authorities say 30-year-old Juan Rivera and 42-year-old Marvin Allen were both arrested for the crime.

When police caught up to them, officers say they drove away.

Police followed them into Bridgeport, and the car carrying the suspects struck a stone wall and rolled over several times.

The two men are expected to be okay.