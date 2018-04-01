PD: Man shot during fight after crash in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One man is recovering after being shot in the leg during a fight in New Haven.

Officials responded to a motor vehicle crash at 631 Middletown Avenue which was the scene of a large fight and involved shots being fired.

The accident happened around 12:55 a.m. Police say this crash sparked a fight and 40-year-old David Galberth was shot in the leg.

Galberth was taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition.

Officials say the victim was unable to provide information on who had shot him. The New Haven Police Department asks that if you witnessed this incident to contact investigators at 203-946-6304.