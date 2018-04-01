Police: Hartford woman arrested for OUI after crashing into cruiser

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford woman is facing charges after striking a police cruiser while operating under the influence.

According to police, on Sunday morning around 4:00 a.m., Connecticut State Troopers were investigating a crash on Interstate 84 in Hartford when a vehicle struck a police cruiser in the rear.

Following an investigation, police arrested the driver, 33-year-old Jennifer Rosario after a standardized drug test was not passed.

She has been charged with operating under the influence, reckless driving, and other related charges.

Rosario is being held on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 26.

No injuries were reported from the crash.