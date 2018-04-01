Report: Man recovering after being stabbed in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is being treated after a stabbing in Bridgeport.

According to the CT Post (https://bit.ly/2pWKx6R), Bridgeport police say a man was stabbed around 5:00 p.m. late Saturday afternoon.

There has been no word on the extent of his injuries.

Police have not said if they have identified a suspect.

At this time, it is not known what led up to the stabbing.

The incident remains under investigation.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.