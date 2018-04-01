State releases $26.7 million in grants for local road costs

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The state of Connecticut is releasing $26.7 million in grants to cities and towns to help cover the cost of road repairs and snow removal.

Office of Policy and Management Secretary Ben Barnes says the state “certainly understands the high costs of transportation infrastructure maintenance and repair” and hopes the release of the funding will help municipalities offset their costs for capital infrastructure projects and prepare for heavier travel in the spring and summer.

Connecticut municipalities have called on Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s administration to release local transportation aid, given the recent spate of snow and ice storms that have hit Connecticut.

The funding may be used for everything from sanding to replacing traffic signs. OPM says another round of grants will be released in May.

