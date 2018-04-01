Student wins 10 awards with science project

Published:

CHESHIRE, Conn. (AP) — An eighth-grade student is being recognized for his effort to minimize the impact of oil spills.

Thirteen-year-old Kavin Kathir has won 10 awards at the 70th annual Connecticut Science & Engineering Fair for his science project, “Trash to Treasure: A Sustainable Approach to Oil Spill Cleanup.”

The Record-Journal reports (https://bit.ly/2EbOUjB) the St. Bridget School student determined milkweed could effectively combat oil spills as a natural biodegradable solvent.

His science teacher says he’s grown significantly since her first science fair last year. Over 647 young scientists from 120 middle and high schools across the state competed.

Kathir called meeting professional scientists at the mid-March event “eye-opening.” His efforts have earned him the title of 2018 Cheshire Town Scholar.

