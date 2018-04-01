Students to compete in geography bee for chance in nationals

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Which river forms part of the border between Costa Rica and Nicaragua?

This is the kind of question students will be asked at this week’s Connecticut National Geographic State Bee.

The bee will be held Friday at Central Connecticut State University. Over 100 fourth-to eighth-graders will compete in the second level of the annual National Geographic Bee. The winner will represent the state next month in the final round in Washington, D.C.

The state champion will win $200, a visual atlas and a trip to the nation’s capital. The grand prize for the national round will be a $50,000 college scholarship, a lifetime subscription to the magazine and an all-expenses paid expedition to the Galápagos Islands aboard the National Geographic Endeavour ll.

