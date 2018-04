HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Town of Hamden announced a new hazardous waste ordinance.

Officials say the ordinance will prohibit oil and gas drilling extrication wastes use, disposal storage, treatment and more.

Related Content: Trump EPA expected to roll back auto gas mileage standards

Hamden is one of more than 30 Connecticut communities that have implemented similar regulations.

Related Content: Hurricane Harvey’s toxic impact deeper than public told