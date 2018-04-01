Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Ledyard

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Lisbon man is facing drug-related charges following a traffic stop, according to officials.

Police arrested 29-year-old Ryan Chojnacki.

He was pulled over for speeding on Shewville Road in Ledyard on Saturday.

Officers say that’s when they found what they believe was marijuana along with several bags of heroin.

Chojnacki was arrested on multiple charges, including possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was released on a $2,000 non-surety bond and is set to appear in court on April 11.