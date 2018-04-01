UConn fans still reeling from crushing loss

By Published:

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — The Huskies are back home, and their loss is still the talk on campus.

Many fans were devastated by the loss on Friday night.

“Everyone is talking about it today. It was pretty bad,” stated UConn student Mukumd Desibhatla.

The Huskies lost 91-89 against Notre Dame at the last second. Last year, they also lost in the national semi-finals thanks to a buzzer-beater made by Mississippi State.

But students say they are proud of the team.

“I would say they’re doing an absolute, fantastic job and I just want them to keep going,” explained Desibhatla.

The Huskies finished the season with an almost perfect record of 36-1.

