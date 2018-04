NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police responded to a car crash that overturned a vehicle in the Elm City on Saturday night.

Officials say one vehicle overturned on Woolsey Street near James Street.

According to New Haven police, no extrication was required and there were no serious injuries.

It is not yet known what caused the vehicle to crash.

At this time, officials are continuing to investigate the incident.