Yale mourns loss of legendary photographer

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — For almost 50 years, you could usually find Sabastian Frinzi and his camera on the sidelines of Yale football games.

He was there for many of the school’s great moments.

Frinzi, known as Sabby by most, came to the United States from Italy when he was 2-years-old.

Sabby grew up in New Haven and eventually enlisted in the Army to fight in World War II.

“I wasn’t even a citizen when I enlisted and when I get in, I said, ‘I want to be a citizen,’ they said, ‘How did you get in the Army,’ they didn’t ask me if I was a citizen or not so I became a citizen in Texas and I love this country,” Frinzi explained.

When he wasn’t taking pictures, Sabby liked to sing.

At Yale games, you could hear his voice loud and clear during the national anthem.

Besides his great action photos, Sabby loved to talk about his hundreds of Yale cover shoots.

“I’ve had some great covers,” he recalled. “I had one with a stuffed bulldog and stuffed bears and the bears were climbing the goal post and the dogs were at the bottom barking for the Brown game so I had some nice covers.”

At the Yale Bowl, you could find Frinzi in his usual couple spots at “The Game,” taking pictures and saying hello to friends.

