Ability Beyond: Finding meaningful employment for people with disabilities

NORWALK,Conn. (WTNH) — Finding employment for people with disabilities is a conversation that’s growing.

News 8 introduces viewers to a Norwalk non-profit during Autism Awareness Month.

“I realized something was going on with Brittany when she was about a year and a half,” said Beth Schwartz of Fairfield, of her daughter who was diagnosed with autism.

Brittany was mainstreamed into classrooms and attended a post high school program, but her next step was unclear.

“That is the biggest concern for young adults is: where’s there future going to be?” said Shwartz.

So, the family partnered with Ability Beyond in Norwalk, a non-profit that helps people with disabilities find jobs.

“We talk to employers and work with the individual to learn more about them, learn what their skills are, strengths and weaknesses, something they want to want to build upon,” explained Kathleen Grosse, Program Manager at Ability Beyond.

Now, Brittany works in the cafeteria at a Fairfield school.

The job is active and social, everyday the 26-year-old is showing the students what she can do, opening their eyes while building her own confidence.

“I deal with the silverware, I wipe down the tables, I deal with plates,” she said. “My dream job is to be a cafeteria lady and when I do a good job, I am so happy.”

“People with disabilities want to work,” said Grosse. “They want to go to work. They want to do their job. They want to feel like a productive member of society.”

“I’ve never seen her want to go anywhere the way she wants to go to work,” said Shwartz.

Shwartz is grateful to Ability Beyond for helping her family navigate a complicated landscape and for tapping into Brittany’s talents which are making a positive impact on the community.

“If you knew the things I was told when she was little and what she wouldn’t accomplish – and what she has accomplished, I thank God everyday,” she said.

Schwartz is concerned about the state budget cuts affecting services for people with disabilities.

Despite the challenging landscape, Ability Beyond is working with more clients and more companies all the time.

