American Idol Recap: “Solos” Separate the Pack of Performers

By Published:
american idol solos thaddeus

Last night, “Solos” round on American Idol separated the good from the great. Thaddeus fell into that latter category, blowing Katy Perry away, with his rendition of her song “Rise.”

Many contestants faced fatigue, losing their voice, and the pressure to perform. Michael Woodward rose to the occasion with a bold Broadway ballad. At the end of the show, the 76 contestants were split into three rooms.

The judges had the tough tasking of sending home one group of Idol hopefuls. but for the other two packs of performers, it was pure joy. There’s a lot to celebrate for these singers, but with 50 contestants remaining, they’ll duke it out on stage tonight with a live audience, in attempt to make the Top 24.

Tune in for more Idol excitement Tuesday night on WTNH.

