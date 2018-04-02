April is Parkinson’s Disease Awareness Month

(WTNH) — April is Parkinson’s Disease Awareness Month.

Neurosurgeon Dr. Jason Gerrard of Yale New Haven Hospital performs Deep Brain Stimulation for those suffering with PD.

Dr. Gerrard is only one of three surgeons in New England and the state of New York who offers the procedure to be done while the patient is asleep.

This new technique eliminates a lot of the fears that patients have of the surgery. Traditionally DBS is done while the patient is awake. An intraoperative MRI allows for real time imaging that allows the procedure to be done while the patient is asleep throughout the process.

