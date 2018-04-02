Azurá Stevens to leave UConn, declare for WNBA Draft

Connecticut's Azura Stevens, center, reacts during the second half an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — The UConn women’s basketball team will be without a key piece of its roster next season.

UConn forward Azurá Stevens announced on Monday that she would be leaving the Huskies for the WNBA draft.

Stevens joined UConn after playing her first two years of collegiate basketball at Duke. As a freshman with the Blue Devils, she was named an All-ACC Second Team selection. Her sophomore year, she was tabbed for the All-ACC First Team.

“I’d like to thank the coaches, my teammates and the fans at the University of Connecticut for helping me grow and supporting me as a player,” Stevens said. “I will miss this program and all that it has been to me. It’s been a lifelong dream for me to play in the WNBA, and I’m excited for this opportunity God has presented me with.”

“We wish Azurá nothing but the best and we’re going to be there to support her in any way we can,” head coach Geno Auriemma said. “Z and her family have given this a lot of thought and feel this is the right time to pursue this.”

During the 2017-18 season with the Huskies, Stevens averaged 14.7 points per game and played in 35 contests.

