Blumenthal to hold student town hall on school safety, gun violence

(WTNH) — United States Senator Richard Blumenthal plans to attend a student town hall on school safety and gun violence on Monday.

The town hall comes just six weeks after the Parkland, Florida school shooting that left 17 people dead.

Blumenthal has been a vocal advocate for tighter gun control laws.

“Arming teachers, providing guns in schools is the last thing we should want,” said Senator Blumenthal. “Keeping guns out of the hands of dangerous people ought to be our priority through more extensive background checks, as well as banning assault weapons like the one used in this tragedy.”

The senator is expected to talk about other issues that affect students like how to make college more affordable.

The town hall will be held at Branford High School at 1 p.m.