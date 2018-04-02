Casino company announces slew of job listings

By Published:
Groundbreaking ceremony for the new MGM Casino in Springfield Massachusetts (WTNH / Kevin Frederick)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — The company building a casino resort in Springfield is looking for many more employees in a new hiring push.

MGM Resorts International announced Monday that it is adding postings for more than 1,000 jobs on its website.

The entertainment complex is looking for food service workers, electrical technicians, carpenters and painters.

The resort will eventually employ 3,000 people. The company had previously listed 1,400 jobs.

MHM Springfield’s President Michael Mathis calls the opportunities for employment, “endless.” There are also positions available for human resources, and conference services.

The 2-million-square-foot project will open in September in downtown Springfield. MGM Springfield announced its intention to building in the city back in 2012.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s