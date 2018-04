Related Coverage EPA to loosen rules for automobile gas mileage, pollution

(WTNH) — The price of gas in Connecticut keeps on creeping up.

According to AAA, a gallon of gas is about three cents higher than it was last week.

Related Content: EPA to loosen rules for automobile gas mileage, pollution

Right now, it costs $2.74 per gallon.

If you compare that number to last year, gas is about 33 cents more per gallon.