Esty announces she will not run for reelection in 2018

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Democrat Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty announced that she will not be running for reelection in 2018.

The congresswoman made the announcement through a press release late Monday afternoon.

Related Content: Drumbeat for Esty resignation grows louder

The release said, in part:

…In my final months in Congress, I will use my power to fight for action and meaningful change. I’m proud of the work I’ve done in Congress fighting for what’s best for Connecticut…”

This news comes after members on both sides of the aisle have been calling for Esty’s resignation for her handling of a sexual harassment scandal in her office.

After hearing of her decision not to run again, Governor Dannel Malloy released the following statement:

Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty’s decision not to run for another term is the right one. She has done important work on behalf of her constituents on gun safety, economic development, and much more. I spoke with the Congresswoman multiple times over the weekend and as recently as today, encouraging full transparency with the press and public, and also urging her to do what is in best interest of her constituents and her family. I believe she is now doing that. The truth is, too many facts about how this incident was handled fall short of appropriate standards for responsible and responsive leadership. Fostering a safe and supportive workplace culture for staff must be a guiding principle for all managers, and especially all elected officials, from local office all the way up to the President.”