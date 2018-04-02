Esty requests House Ethics Committee review into dismissal of staffer

By Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty is requesting the House Ethics Committee review the circumstances surrounding her dismissal of her former Chief of Staff and whether there was any wrongdoing on her part.

Esty is not responding to a loud call from prominent Connecticut Democrats that she should resign following the reports that she helped a former male Chief of Staff get a job and receive a $5,000 severance deal and non disclosure agreement.

Related: Esty says she’s not resigning amid growing calls to step down

The former Chief of Staff was accused of abusive behavior toward a female staffer in Esty’s office. He continued to work in her office for three months following the allegations.

State Senate Democratic Majority Leader Bob Duff has joined State Senate President Martin Looney, as well as other Senate Democrats in calling on Esty to resign.

Related Content: State Sen. President Martin Looney joins calls on Esty to resign

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s