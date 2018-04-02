Esty requests House Ethics Committee review into dismissal of staffer

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty is requesting the House Ethics Committee review the circumstances surrounding her dismissal of her former Chief of Staff and whether there was any wrongdoing on her part.

Esty requesting House Ethics Committee review circumstances surrounding her dismissal of her former Chief of Staff and whether there was any wrongdoing on her part — Mark Davis (@markdavisWTNH) April 2, 2018

Esty is not responding to a loud call from prominent Connecticut Democrats that she should resign following the reports that she helped a former male Chief of Staff get a job and receive a $5,000 severance deal and non disclosure agreement.

Democratic leaders urging Esty to hold a news conference to answer all questions but so far, she has declined to do so — Mark Davis (@markdavisWTNH) April 2, 2018

The former Chief of Staff was accused of abusive behavior toward a female staffer in Esty’s office. He continued to work in her office for three months following the allegations.

Sources say Esty calling Democratic Town Committee Chairs in 5th district seeking support and it’s not going well — Mark Davis (@markdavisWTNH) April 2, 2018

State Senate Democratic Majority Leader Bob Duff has joined State Senate President Martin Looney, as well as other Senate Democrats in calling on Esty to resign.

State Senate Democratic Majority Leader Bob Duff joins Looney and other Senate Dems in calling on Esty to resign — Mark Davis (@markdavisWTNH) April 2, 2018