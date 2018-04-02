Fairfield police search for suspect in gas station robbery

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are looking for the man who allegedly robbed a Fairfield gas station at knife point on Sunday night.

Police say at around 8:52 p.m., the Mobil Gas Station, at 1271 Stratfield Road, was robbed by a masked man, who had entered the store through the front door while carrying a knife in his right hand. The suspect then ordered the store clerk behind the cash register to open the cash drawer, before fleeing after taking an undetermined amount of money.

Police describe the suspect a a taller, stocky white man, who was wearing a full grey ski mask, grey pants, brown boots and a black hoodie.

The suspect was also seen entering the passenger side of a light gray Chevy Silverado with an unknown Connecticut registration plate. According to police, the truck appeared to have a dark, possibly black ladder rack and tool style box in the bed of it. It also appeared to be a mid 90’s model with the Chevy symbol in the middle of the tailgate.

Police say that officers pursued a vehicle matching that description but it was not apprehended and was last seen heading toward Main Street in Bridgeport.

Anyone with information on the robbery is urged to contact detectives at 203-254-4840.