Pepe’s launches loyalty program

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you are a loyal Pepe’s customer, you’re about to be rewarded.

The iconic New Haven pizza place is launching a new loyalty program.

Members will get a $15 reward on their birthday, and $20 for every $250 they spend.

Pepe’s says the new program is a way to thank customers for loving their coal-fired pies.

Pepe’s now has nine locations, including New York and Massachusetts. Customers can earn points at all of them.