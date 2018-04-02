Gun rights advocates to hold march at State Capitol

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — In the wake of marches calling for stronger gun control laws, gun rights advocates in Connecticut plan to rally later this month at the State Capitol.

The Connecticut Citizens Defense League is sponsoring the “Rally for our Rights” march on Saturday, April 14.

It will take place on the North Grounds of the Capitol from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

