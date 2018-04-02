How Rare is April Snow?

Blossoms may be starting to bud in New Haven’s historic Wooster Square, but winter is just not done yet.

Michael Gavrish, New Haven noted, “It’s time to do stuff, spring cleaning they want to get an early start on. Then they do this and the snow comes around…that probably blew a bunch of peoples minds.”

And trust me, people are frustrated about it. But April snow, is not as rare as you think.

Let’s take a trip back in time to 2016. April 3rd and 4th where over 6 inches of snow fell at Bradley Airport. Not impressed? Okay how about this video from 2017 taken in Norfolk, Connecticut. This video was shot on May 8th, during the day! The record books are filled with April storms. Over the last 50 years, it has snowed on or after April 2nd about 50% of the time including this storm on April 6th and 7th of 1982 which dropped over a foot of snow to Connecticut. The most noteworthy late season storm was in 1977 where on May 9th almost two feet of snow fell in the state. It hasn’t happened since. So what’s causing this weird pattern? Call it the battle between winter and summer. Lots of chilly air from the north coming down, lots of storms to the south moving up, and that creates the perfect scenerio for the gloomy, snowy, and chilly pattern. Some are looking on the bright side!

“I take in stride, it’s no big deal. We know spring is coming and we’ll be in the warm weather soon enough.” mentioned Ryan Beaulieu of Berlin while walking through New Haven.

And you know what inevitably comes after that? Betty sure does!

“Then everybody will be crying saying “Oh, where’s the cold weather at!” joked Betty Boyd.

And because we’re expecting colder than average theme the next couple of weeks, I would not put that shovel away just yet!