Jack Miller, former President of Central Connecticut State University, passes away

Central Connecticut State University. FILE Photo- (WTNH)

(WTNH) – Jack Miller, former President of Central Connecticut State University, passed away Monday morning.

Miller retired from his role as president in 2016. He was described by his former colleague Mark Ojakian, the President of Connecticut State Colleges and Universities (CSCU), as one of the most charismatic leaders CSCU ever had.

Ojakian went on to say that Miller was a caring, passionate and dedicated leader.

“He will be sorely missed by his Blue Devils family and countless others across the state,” Ojakian said.

According to Ojakian, during his time as president, Miller improved the campus experience with new buildings, and modern technology. He also increased graduation rates, diversity and university endowments.

“Jack was a true educator and it was an honor to work alongside him on behalf of our students,” Ojakian said. “Our hearts go out to his wife Barbara and all of his loved ones during this difficult time.”

Current CCSU President Zulma R. Toror also shared her condolences, saying:

We are greatly saddened to hear of President Miller’s passing. Our hearts go out to his wife Barbara, their three children, and grandchildren. Although I did not know Dr. Miller personally, I have a deep sense of appreciation for his unwavering leadership at Central, for all that he accomplished on behalf of his students, faculty, and staff, and for his enthusiastic devotion as a member of the Blue Devil family. His legacy will be realized and remembered for generations to come.”

