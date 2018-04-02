Learning happiness with age

(WTNH) — If you’re lucky enough, you’ll live a rich, full life.

If you’re over the age of 50, there are more than 100 million people that age in America, there are a lot of things you can do to be happy as you grow older.

“Here’s what I think people need to do when they get to be that certain age, which I am, is number one, you cut out again the superfluous things in your life whether that be the things you have accumulated and there’s nothing like moving,” said psychologist Raeleen Mautner. “Like, a lot of people downsize at this stage in life. Downsizing is one of the great lessons in life. It gives you clarity, it makes you realize how little you really need and what’s important and what not.

Related Content: Yale to offer ‘most popular class ever’ online

“And I also think it’s really important when you get to a certain age in life that you have a pet, or two, or three,” she continued. “Whatever you can do because pets are so therapeutic. There are moments in your life when you’re going to be alone.”

For more tips on happier living, click here.