Living Local: Mystic Man Goes From Guitar Player to Guitar Maker

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) –- It’s not every day you hear about someone turning their passion into a full time gig, but Brian Merritt of Mystic, Conn. has done just that. He was previously a guitar player, but now he’s also a guitar maker.

“My favorite thing about guitars is that they are a way towards happiness, peacefulness; a way to maybe quiet the outside noise or even the inside noise in your head,” explained Merritt.

He first picked up a guitar when he was seven years old, but now Merritt performs in several bands across Connecticut, including Wicked Peach.

“I am very much an electric guitar player,” Merritt said. “Electric guitar fits right on you. After you spend enough time with one it almost becomes like a third arm.”

But throughout the years, Merritt’s passion came with a hefty price tag.

“I’d always get something and be happy with it for a while but then be like, ‘well there’s this about it that I don’t like,’” Merritt recalled.

He estimates he’s spent around $100,000 on guitars, which is why he decided to start building his own from the ground up.

“I use my experience for all that buying and selling and trading and being dissatisfied with things and I try to incorporate really all of the things that seem to work well,” Merritt said. “Flat fret boards, big frets, simplified electronics … and above all else the neck has to be comfortable, the body has to be comfortable, and it’s got to sound great.”

He’s now running Merritt Guitars fulltime as a one-man-band.

“Every guitar is different,” Merritt explained. “Some guitars are very straightforward. I can build something like solid body electric guitar fairly quickly. But something like a carved top hollow body takes forever and ever.”

Merritt estimates it takes around 30 to 40 hours to build one guitar, which are tailored to each buyer.

“Aside from the shapes, the basic shapes at this point, really everything is customizable,” Merritt said.

For him, the end result is more than worth his effort.

“The idea that something that’s visually beautiful and you can appreciate the craftsmanship of a thing, but then it can then turn around and create more art, I don’t think it gets much better than that,” Merritt said.

He also has a line of guitars made of reclaimed wood. Merritt’s guitars range from $1,000 to $4500. To learn more, visit the Merritt Guitar Facebook page.