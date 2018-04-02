Man Arrested For Stabbing In Naugatuck

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — One man is under arrest and another seriously injured after an early morning stabbing in Naugatuck on Saturday.

Michel Adjei, 26, of New Haven was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. The incident occurred outside of the Parkview Apartments on Spring Street.

Officers were called to the scene just before 5 a.m. where they found two men fighting — one of them had a stab wound to the chest.

Police say the the initial fight originally stemmed from a domestic situation involving another resident in the Parkview Apartments complex.

Adjei is set to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Monday.