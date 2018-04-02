Man Arrested For Stabbing In Naugatuck

By Published:
Michel Adjei (Norwalk Police)

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — One man is under arrest and another seriously injured after an early morning stabbing in Naugatuck on Saturday.

Michel Adjei, 26, of New Haven was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. The incident occurred outside of the Parkview Apartments on Spring Street.

Officers were called to the scene just before 5 a.m. where they found two men fighting — one of them had a stab wound to the chest.

Police say the the initial fight originally stemmed from a domestic situation involving another resident in the Parkview Apartments complex.

Adjei is set to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Monday.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s