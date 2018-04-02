Man charged in connection with Stamford pedestrian death

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police have charged a Connecticut man with manslaughter in the death of a woman who was struck by a car and killed while walking to work.

Stamford police say 29-year-old George Christiansen was charged with second-degree manslaughter, nearly three months after the crash that killed 58-year-old Lynette Wagner, a married mother of two from Fairfield.

The Stamford Advocate reports that Christiansen, accompanied by his attorney, surrendered to police Friday. He was freed on $25,000 bond.

Police say Wagner had just gotten off the train and was crossing the street in a crosswalk in front of Henkel headquarters in Stamford when she was hit by the city man, who was making a right turn.

Christiansen’s attorney says the charge is not warranted, and his client is fully cooperating with police.

