Man who sold winning Mega Millions ticket wants to build church

(WTNH) — Someone is a half billion dollars richer.

One winning ticket in Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot was sold in New Jersey.

That ticket is worth $521 million.

The winner has not yet come forward, but the retailer that sold the winning ticket has!

The business accepted its $30,000 selling bonus on Monday.

The owner says he plans on giving bonuses to his employees.

He also wants to use the money to help build a church!