Mommy Mondays: Jenn Press Arata shows us how to make a family friendly meal

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s Mommy Mondays, Jenn Press Arata shows us how to make spaghetti squash with tomatoes and green olives.
Ingredients:
1 spaghetti squash
About 1/4 cup olive oil
1 (2 lb) package grape tomatoes
1/2 bulb of garlic
2 cups sliced green olives
Kosher salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- Set your oven to convection roast (or preheat to 375°).
- Wash spaghetti squash and place on a microwave safe plate —microwave 5 minutes on each side.
- Carefully slice in half, being careful to avoid steam burn.
- Coat a baking sheet with foil and place the squash halves face down. Roast in preheated oven for 30-40 minutes.
- Mince garlic and chop tomatoes into quarters. Coat a large skillet with olive oil.
- Add garlic and saute 1-2 minutes.
- Throw in tomatoes and green olives. Season with salt and pepper and cook until tomatoes are bursting.
- Squash will be ready when it’s fork tender and golden brown.
- Scoop out the seeds and set aside. (Save for roasting, yum!)
- Use a fork to help pull apart the strands and make “spaghetti”.
- Transfer inside of spaghetti squash to pan and mix well with sauce. Serve in hollowed out rind, if desired.