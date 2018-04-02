Mommy Mondays: Jenn Press Arata shows us how to make a family friendly meal

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s Mommy Mondays, Jenn Press Arata shows us how to make spaghetti squash with tomatoes and green olives.

Ingredients:

1 spaghetti squash

About 1/4 cup olive oil

1 (2 lb) package grape tomatoes

1/2 bulb of garlic

2 cups sliced green olives

Kosher salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Set your oven to convection roast (or preheat to 375°). Wash spaghetti squash and place on a microwave safe plate —microwave 5 minutes on each side. Carefully slice in half, being careful to avoid steam burn. Coat a baking sheet with foil and place the squash halves face down. Roast in preheated oven for 30-40 minutes. Mince garlic and chop tomatoes into quarters. Coat a large skillet with olive oil. Add garlic and saute 1-2 minutes. Throw in tomatoes and green olives. Season with salt and pepper and cook until tomatoes are bursting. Squash will be ready when it’s fork tender and golden brown. Scoop out the seeds and set aside. (Save for roasting, yum!) Use a fork to help pull apart the strands and make “spaghetti”. Transfer inside of spaghetti squash to pan and mix well with sauce. Serve in hollowed out rind, if desired.