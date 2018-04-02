New Britain rolls out new crime-reporting tool

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — People in New Britain have a new way to report issues around the city.

The hardware city is now using SeeClickFix.

People can use the app or website to report pot holes, blight, graffiti and other issues.

Related Content: Application developed in New Haven, SeeClickFix helps to report hurricane Harvey damage

More than 300 cities across the country use SeeClickFix.

The company is based in New Haven.

Related Content: Elm City tech company connects problems with solutions

To visit the company’s website, click here.