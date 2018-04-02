New Haven Age Group Track Club to hold annual 5K

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — For over 40 years, the New Haven Age Group Track Club has been introducing area kids to the sport of track and field.

Their mission is to inspire all, despite their level of ability.

Many kids have participated in the club founded by James Barber. It’s program that continues to evolve with the guidance of so many devoted coaches.

They focus on the finer points of the sport, but also on life.

Over the years, the running club has produced many Division 1 athletes. Major A. Ruth has been coaching the kids for 14 years.

The club will hold its annual 5K run April 7th at Edgewood Park.

For more, check out their website here.