New Haven Age Group Track Club to hold annual 5K

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — For over 40 years, the New Haven Age Group Track Club has been introducing area kids to the sport of track and field.

Their mission is to inspire all,  despite their level of ability.

Many kids have participated in the club founded by James Barber. It’s program that continues to evolve with the guidance of so many devoted coaches.

They focus on the finer points of the sport, but also on life.

Over the years,  the running club has produced many Division 1 athletes. Major A. Ruth has been coaching the kids for 14 years.

The club will hold its annual 5K run April 7th at Edgewood Park.

For more, check out their website here.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s