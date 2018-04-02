PD: 2 women wanted for shoplifting from Clinton outlets

CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are searching for the two women who allegedly stole over $185 worth of clothes from a store at the Clinton Crossing Premium Outlets on Friday afternoon.

Police say officers are investigating a shoplifting incident that happened at the Tommy Hilfiger store at around 3:53 p.m.

Officers describe the suspects as two black females, who are approximately 30-years-old, and were carrying a white plastic shopping bag, possibly from a baby clothing store. The suspects allegedly concealed the clothing in the white bag before leaving the store.

According to police, the suspects stole a green rain jacket, valued at $119.99, and a pair of navy blue “jogger” style pants, valued at $64.99.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects are urged to contact Clinton police at 860-669-0451.