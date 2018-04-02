PD: Bridgeport man arrested following fight at Fairfield bowling alley

(Photo provided by the Fairfield Police Department)

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bridgeport man is facing charges for allegedly firing a gun at an occupied vehicle following a fight at a Fairfield bowling alley on Saturday.

According to the Fairfield Police Department, officers were called to Nutmeg Bowl at 802 Villa Avenue at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday March 31.

When officer arrived, authorities say it was found that a verbal argument happened between 26-year-old Jose Maldonado of Bridgeport and another man inside the bowling alley.

Officials say the men made threats to each other before they moved outside into the parking lot.

While the men were in the parking lot, police say that one man may have attempted to strike the other with his car. During that process, they say Maldonado fire a pistol at the vehicle.

Police say they located a bullet hole in the rear driver side door of the car that was involved. They say a spend shell casing that match a pistol was also found in vehicle of one of the suspects.

Authorities say no one was injured.

As a result, officers arrested Maldonado for reckless endangerment and unlawful discharge of a firearm. He was held on a $15,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court at the Bridgeport Superior Court on April 12.

 

