PD: Hamden father arrested for infant’s death involving Oxycodone in 2017

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hamden father is facing charges for his alleged involvement in an infant’s death in 2017.

According to Hamden police, on July 26, 2017, officials responded to a Sherman Avenue residence following a report of an unresponsive 11-month-old.

After attempting life-saving measures, the infant was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital where the child was pronounced dead five days later.

Police say an investigation revealed that the infant’s father, 32-year-old Daniel Armfield of Hamden, was driving the infant and two other children when he discovered that the infant was not breathing.

According to authorities, a search of Armfield’s vehicle led to the discovery of several Oxycodone pills.

The Medical Examiner determined the infant’s cause of death was “Acute Oxycodone Intoxication.”

On March 29, police arrested Armfield and charged him with three counts of risk of injury to a minor, possession of marijuana, and other related charges.

He was held on a $75,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 12.