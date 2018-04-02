PD: Man attempted to lure middle school student into van in Bloomfield

Related Coverage Possible child abduction attempts in eastern CT

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Bloomfield Police are investigating an incident involving a suspicious blue van and a middle school student.

According to officials, a middle school student was approached by a man that they did not know in a van. The person tried to lure the student into the van.

This incident occurred just before 8:00 a.m. Monday morning at the intersection of Park Avenue and Revere Drive in Bloomfield.

The vehicle is described by authorities as a dark blue mini-van with a patch of rust on the driver’s side and black front left wheel.

The only description of the operator that officials have is that he is a white man who was wearing a black mask.

Bloomfield Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact them at 860-242-5501.