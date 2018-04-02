Police: Convicted felon from Bridgeport arrested for attempted murder

TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bridgeport man who is a convicted felon has been charged with attempted murder for a crime he allegedly committed back in 2017.

Stephen Taylor, 29, was charged with attempted murder and taken into custody early Monday morning.

Police say both Taylor and Hassan Rodgers, 48, were involved a midday shooting on Sept. 14, 2017 on Old Town Road in Trumbull that left one man injured.

Officials say while the victim was driving on Old Town Road, a second vehicle pulled up next to the victim and both Rodgers and Taylor fired several rounds from handguns.

Taylor and Rodgers allegedly fled in their car into Bridgeport while the victim drove himself to Saint Vincent’s Hospital.

During the investigation, police determined the victim was targeted.

Police say Taylor was located Monday morning by both Trumbull Police detectives and the Violent Crimes Fugitive task force at a residence on Miles Street in Bridgeport.

Taylor was taken into custody and held on a $300,000 bond. His arraignment is pending for Thursday, April 12, 2018.

According to officials, Rodgers was caught by members of the Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force on Feb. 7. He was held on a $500,000 bond and arraigned on Feb. 14.

Trumbull Police have charged both men with attempted murder.

Both suspects were additionally charged with assault, criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a weapon without a permit, unlawful discharge of a firearm, possession of weapons in a motor vehicle and reckless endangerment. Taylor was also charged with discharging a firearm from a public highway.

During his capture Monday, Taylor was allegedly found with narcotics, including 20 bags of heroin, crack cocaine, and marijuana. Police also found a 9mm caliber handgun.

Taylor was processed by Trumbull police for the additional charges of operating a drug factory, possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with the intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance, and criminal possession of a firearm.

An additional bond of $150,000 was added for these new charges. According to officials, Taylor also has five active failure-to-appear warrants from Bridgeport and State Police.

Both Taylor and Rodgers are convicted felons and are prohibited from possessing any firearms.