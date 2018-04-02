Police identify body found in Bloomfield, investigate death as ‘suspicious’

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have identified the body of a person who was found buried in state wetlands in Bloomfield.

The body of 56-year-old Elizabeth Rykhof was found last week.

Police say her family last saw her in August, 2017.

The family told police they lost touch with her and that she suffered from addiction and bipolar disorder.

Officers are investigating her death as suspicious.

They have not yet said what caused her death.

