Police investigate New London homicide

Published:
(Facebook / New London Police Department)

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating a homicide after a 27-year-old man was shot and killed in New London early Monday morning.

Police say just after 1 a.m., officers received a 911 call that a person had been shot in the area of Elm Street and Garfield Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male with a gunshot wound lying on the ground.

The victim, who was identified as Joshua Fine, of New London, was taken to L&M Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

There is no word on any suspects and the homicide remains under investigation at this time.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is urged to contact New London Police at 860-447-1481.

