Police search for suspect in Fairfield purse snatching

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– Fairfield police are searching for the man who allegedly stole a woman’s purse in the parking lot of a grocery store on Sunday afternoon.

Police say they are seeking a possibly 2000-2004 Nissan Maxima in connection with a strong arm robbery/purse snatching that happened at around 3:15 p.m. in the parking lot of the Stop and Shop at 760 Villa Avenue.

According to police, the suspect approached two women in the lot before yanking the purse off one of them, after a brief struggle.

Officers describe the suspect as a white male in his mid-twenties with a beard and reddish brown hair .

If the vehicle is located or if anyone has any information regarding this incident, you are urged to contact detectives at 203-254-4840.