Police search for suspect in Fairfield purse snatching

By Published:

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– Fairfield police are searching for the man who allegedly stole a woman’s purse in the parking lot of a grocery store on Sunday afternoon.

Police say they are seeking a possibly 2000-2004 Nissan Maxima in connection with a strong arm robbery/purse snatching that happened at around 3:15 p.m. in the parking lot of the Stop and Shop at 760 Villa Avenue.

According to police, the suspect approached two women in the lot before yanking the purse off one of them, after a brief struggle.

Officers describe the suspect as a white male in his mid-twenties with a beard and reddish brown hair .

If the vehicle is located or if anyone has any information regarding this incident, you are urged to contact detectives at 203-254-4840.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s